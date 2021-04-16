Novant Health adds 3rd COVID-19 vaccination clinic in north Charlotte

Novant Health's new COVID-19 vaccination clinic can serve up to 500 patients per day. Shots will be given by appointment only.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced Friday that it has opened a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Huntersville for patients in northern Mecklenburg County.

The new clinic is located at 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, and has the ability to accommodate up to 500 appointments per day, based on supplies. The new clinic will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Vaccinations are only available by appointment.

This is Novant's third full-time vaccination clinic in Charlotte, including locations on East Independence Boulevard and Freedom Drive. All three clinics are open Monday through Friday.

"We are thrilled to increase our Charlotte vaccination efforts to include this new location, which has the space needed to help our teams efficiently and safely vaccinate more people," said John Howard, senior vice president at Novant Health, and chief operating officer, Novant Health Physician Network. "This new clinic will help meet the need for our community as all people over 16 years of age are now eligible to be vaccinated."

Novant Health offered the following tips for patients scheduling their appointment to speed up the process:

Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment

Patients should wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm

Masks are required to cover the nose and mouth at all times while inside the clinic. Masks will be provided to people who don't have one

Expect to remain at the clinic 15-30 minutes for observation

Do not come to the clinic if you're experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

One support person is allowed per patient. That person will need to wear a mask while in the clinic.