Novant Health, CMS team up for teacher COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Novant Health will operate a one-day vaccine clinic for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees 65 & older.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are teaming up to help teachers and other school staff members get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the district reopens for in-person learning later this month.

The partnership will involve a one-day vaccine clinic for employees 65 and older on Saturday, Feb. 6 at McClintock Middle School. CMS said they hope to get as many as 165 employees vaccinated. All vaccinations will require an appointment.

The clinic is in response to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that states it is safe for schools to reopen for in-person learning. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper cited that report this week, saying "the time is now" for schools to reopen for in-person learning.

"We strongly urge that all schools provide in-person learning for their students," Cooper said, elaborating that students and teachers who are high risk should also have the option to continue remote learning.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited CDC data that shows social distancing and face coverings significantly reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, going as far as saying vaccinating teacher's isn't necessary to reopen schools.

"We remain committed to advocating for student-facing staff to receive access to the vaccine as soon as possible," CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. "This is the first of hopefully many opportunities we will be able to provide to our employees."

North Carolina teachers aren't yet eligible for the vaccine, but they are in the next group to be vaccinated. State health officials say it will be a few weeks before all teachers in North Carolina will be able to get their shot. When that time comes, teacher vaccinations will be handled at the district level.

"You're hearing about some that will go to school sites and do vaccinations there, others, we'll invite them to existing vaccine site administration," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that teachers will not be moved up the priority list for vaccines. McMaster and state superintendent Molly Spearman cited the same CDC report, telling reporters the classroom is safe for teachers and students.