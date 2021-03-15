Optimist Hall brings COVID-19 vaccinations to its staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall is hosting a vaccine clinic for all of its employees on Monday.
The food court is partnering with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to give shots in the large outdoor space.
Optimist Hall said all of its employees, including sanitation staff and security, are eligible for a shot.
"[We're] currently vaccinating Groups 1,2 and 3. Group 3 includes front-line essential workers including many of our food and restaurant employees," Dr. Meg Sullivan, medical director for Mecklenburg Public Health said. "This presents the option to vaccinate a large number of individuals who meet that qualification and will really benefit from the vaccine."
A spokesperson for the county told WCNC Charlotte that this is just one of their community clinics.
If community organizations are interested in partnering with the health department on a community clinic they can submit a form on their website here.
"In order to get the vaccine in arms, we have to be as flexible and nimble as possible so we go where we need to go," Sullivan said.
Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.