At least 195,000 in NC overdue for second vaccine shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifty-seven percent of all North Carolinians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, but thousands are overdue for their second one, according to state data.

Two-thirds of people who have received at least one dose of the two-dose regimen for either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines got their shots from state providers, such as clinics or large-scale vaccination sites.

But about 5.3% of them haven't been back to get the recommended second dose.