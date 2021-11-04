Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Mecklenburg County

StarMed Healthcare, Novant Health and the Mecklenburg County health department all began administering the Pfizer vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11 Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vaccine clinics across Charlotte and Mecklenburg County began administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 Thursday, just days after U.S. health officials signed off on the shot for younger kids.

Novant Health began vaccinations at 8 a.m. Thursday and saw 180 patients in a little over an hour. Novant's clinic will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday. Novant Health said this week that they prefer parents make an appointment for their child online to ensure the clinic is offering the vaccine.

The first dose was given to a young girl just after 8 o'clock.

StarMed Healthcare, one of the largest vaccine providers in Charlotte, opened appointments Thursday with 370 available slots. StarMed has 18 locations across Mecklenburg County, many strategically placed near schools to make it easier for parents who want to get their children vaccinated.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has three vaccine clinics taking appointments for kids. Interested parents can click here to learn more about scheduling a vaccination.

