Where to get the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Charlotte

The FDA & CDC recommended health care providers 'pause' the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. These Charlotte-area locations offer Pfizer & Moderna shots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the U.S. recommended health care providers "pause" administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine due to reports of potentially dangerous blood clot issues.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

All adults 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

For patients still looking for vaccination appointments, these locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina, region will offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines:

Bank of America Stadium

Atrium Health is holding a mass vaccination clinic at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 14. First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered with second doses scheduled three weeks later.

Sheraton Charlotte Airport Hotel

StarMed HealthCare will offer first-dose shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sheraton hotel on Scott Futrell Drive near Charlotte Douglas International Airport on April 12-13. No appointment necessary, all walk-ins are welcome.

Atrium Health Pfizer Vaccine Clinics

Atrium Health Main parking lot: 1100 South Kings Drive, Lot B, Charlotte, NC, 28203

Atrium Health Union parking lot: 1623 East Sunset Drive, Monroe, NC, 28112

Atrium Health Cabarrus: 460 Medical Park Drive, Concord, NC, 28205

Atrium Health Lincoln: 433 McAlister Road, Lincolnton, NC, 28092

Atrium Health Cleveland: Shelby, NC

Atrium Health University City: 8800 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC, 28262

Walgreens Kings Mountain

The Walgreens pharmacy in Kings Mountain has vaccination appointments available for the Moderna vaccine as early as Thursday, April 15.