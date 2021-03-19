Local pharmacies prep to administer COVID-19 vaccines

The lagging vaccine supply is causing North Carolinians eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine some difficulty from getting appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are readying local pharmacies to give out the COVID-19 shots once the supply matches the demand.

People are already used to walking into a CVS or Walgreens for a flu shot every year, and a lot of people know and trust their pharmacists, so this could be the key to overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

There are several barriers to vaccine distribution in Mecklenburg County, but one is especially difficult for providers to overcome.

Even with three different safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, some people aren't comfortable rolling up their sleeves yet.

"We are continuing to deal with hesitancy issues," Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

But on just about every corner is a pharmacy, and that could help solve the problem.

"Places where people know, they trust, it's in their neighborhood, and I think that's going to be such an important part of getting more people vaccinated," Dr. Meg Sullivan with the Mecklenburg County Health Department said.

More local pharmacies are going through the process of getting approved by the state to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department transfers vaccines when they can while preparing for a surge in the supply "as part of this vaccine equity plan and effort to ensure access to the vaccine throughout the entire community," according to Dr. Sulivan.

Several Walgreens, CVS and Harris Teeter locations in the Charlotte area are already offering a limited number of appointments.

CVS opened eight more locations in North Carolina Friday morning, and the appointments booked up in a matter of minutes.

"I think everybody, in some form or fashion, has gone through loss associated with this, so to be able to help reconcile that and get people back on the path of better health is what we're all about," CJ Hester with CVS Pharmacy.

Being able to have more appointments in more pharmacy locations depends on the supply.

Health officials are expecting that to increase in April.