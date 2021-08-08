Protesters voice opinions in local hospital's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

WCNC Charlotte reached out to health officials from Atrium who told WCNC their main concern is to do what is best for employees and patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A group of healthcare workers protested in Shelby on Sunday. The group of protesters told WCNC they shouldn't be forced to get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep their jobs.

Many of them were nurses and other healthcare professionals who made their voices heard in the decision for mandated vaccinations.

"We should not be forced to take anything. I'm not against anyone who has taken it. I pray they don't have any serious side effects," said Jennifer Matthews, a former dental assistant.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to health officials from Atrium who told WCNC their main concern is to do what is best for employees and patients.

Novant and Atrium hospitals are requiring staff to be vaccinated unless they have an exemption.

The deadline for Atrium employees to be vaccinated is October 31st.

Novant staff must be vaccinated by September 15th.

