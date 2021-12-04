Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Charlotte-area pharmacies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina can now visit their local Publix pharmacy to get the shot.
Publix announced that starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 12, online appointments can be scheduled for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first time Publix has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina. The appointments are available for Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18.
Currently, only patients 18 years of age and older can schedule their vaccination as North Carolina Publix pharmacies don't have the Pfizer vaccine available.
Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only while supplies last. Patients can click here to scheduled their appointment or check when appointments are available at nearby stores. IMPORTANT: Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix pharmacy.
Participating Locations
Select Publix pharmacies in Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last.
Cost and Insurance
Customers with health insurance will need to bring their health insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without insurance will need to provide their driver's license or Social Security number.
RELATED: CDC finds no safety issues following limited reactions at Wake County COVID-19 vaccine event