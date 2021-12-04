Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at Charlotte-area pharmacies

Publix announced it will offer the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 17 at select pharmacies in North Carolina, including locations in Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Patients looking for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina can now visit their local Publix pharmacy to get the shot.

Publix announced that starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 12, online appointments can be scheduled for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This is the first time Publix has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina. The appointments are available for Saturday, April 17, and Sunday, April 18.

Currently, only patients 18 years of age and older can schedule their vaccination as North Carolina Publix pharmacies don't have the Pfizer vaccine available.

Vaccinations will be administered by appointment only while supplies last. Patients can click here to scheduled their appointment or check when appointments are available at nearby stores. IMPORTANT: Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix pharmacy.

Participating Locations

Select Publix pharmacies in Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while supplies last.

Cost and Insurance