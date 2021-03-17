Rock Hill vaccination clinic administers 1,000 doses per day

"We were struggling filling appointments when it was still just phase 1a, now that we're in phase 1b appointments are going rather quickly."

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More people in South Carolina now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The state is currently in Phase 1b, which is anyone 55 years or older, people with preexisting conditions, and essential front-line workers.

State health officials say they have received a slight increase in doses, but supply is still limited.

"We couldn't open it up to Phase 2, that would not be a wise decision, we will need additional vaccine to make that happen," Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson said.

But there is progress battling the virus: around 13% of South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated.

"Most of my family is getting vaccinated now," Maryann Jones said.

The clinic at the Galleria Mall in Rock Hill helping get more shots into arms.

"We expect to administer over 4,000 doses this week, so a thousand a day," Katie Quinn with the City of Rock Hill said.

With more people eligible to get the vaccine, Quinn said now more people are booking appointments.

"We were struggling filling appointments when it was still just phase 1a, now that we're in phase 1b appointments are going rather quickly," Quinn said.

Many people told WCNC Charlotte they left their hometowns to get a shot in Rock Hill.

"We drove 90 miles... from Greenville, we couldn't find anywhere around there," Barry Horst said.

"I'm from Chester area and I've been trying and trying," Jones said.

The more time it takes to vaccinate people, the more potential there is to be exposed to the virus.