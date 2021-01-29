Rowan County makes changes to COVID-19 vaccination schedule

The county has switched first-dose and second-dose appointments based on vaccine allotments in North Carolina.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County health officials announced this week that second COVID-19 vaccination shots will now be done on Wednesdays starting in February due to vaccine supplies across North Carolina.

According to Rowan County Public Health, patients who already received their first COVID-19 shot will receive a phone call from the county's COVID-19 information line (980-432-1800) or an email from the county with the subject line "RoCo COVID Info). All second vaccinations will be administered at the West End Plaza on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

Those phone calls and emails will provide patients with an appointment time for Wednesday, Feb. 3. Phase 1B vaccinations began in Rowan County on Jan. 11. The county quickly ran through vaccinations, turning people away just 30 minutes after accepting patients. No appointments were necessary for the initial vaccinations.