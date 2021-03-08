Rowan County mom encourages daughters to answer their own questions before getting COVID-19 vaccine

One mom told WCNC Charlotte she decided to let her teenage daughters answer their own questions about the vaccine, so they would feel confident.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Amanda Miller, a Rowan County mother of two, told WCNC Charlotte she encouraged her kids to answer their own questions about the vaccine before heading into a vaccination clinic that took place inside West Rowan Elementary School, Tuesday afternoon.

"It shouldn't be my decision -- it's their bodies," Miller said. "I let them do their research and let them know I did it, I worked in a healthcare field and was around it and didn't want to bring it home to my children. So, I let them make that decision and that's what brought them here, and I'm very proud of them."

Abigail Miller is 13. She is excited to be back in school with many more friends than last year. Abigail got her first of two doses just after noon on Tuesday.

"I feel good," Abigail said. "It feels a lot better knowing that I'm just, like safer."

Abigail hopes her classmates will find the same answers she did.

"I think that they should and it's a good idea to stay safe," she said.

The vaccination clinic comes as Rowan County health officials are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the county. Across North Carolina, coronavirus cases are spiking to February and March levels.

"I do not have any doubt in my mind that the vaccine is safe," said Meredith Littell, Nursing Director with the Rowan County Health Department. "We want people to feel safe, we want people to get vaccinated. We want to see less sickness."

Rowan County Health says they will vaccinate up to 100 people Tuesday. More clinics are planned around the county as the new school year approaches.

Rowan County says the vaccine is available, free, and comes with a chance to win $1,000,000 this week in the final of $4 million drawings.