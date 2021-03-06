Cooper to visit Charlotte vaccine clinic Thursday

Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is considering larger prizes to encourage folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, the state is giving out $25 cash cards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte Thursday to visit a COVID-19 vaccine clinic as state and county health leaders look to ramp up vaccination rates.

On Wednesday, select clinics in Mecklenburg County began offering $25 cash cards as an incentive to encourage more people to take the shot. The cards, which are part of a pilot program by the state, also give $25 cards to drivers who bring friends or family members to get their first dose of the vaccine. According to Cooper, the state gave out about 1,000 cards to people for taking the shot and another 375 to drivers during the first week.

Cooper also said North Carolina could offer larger prizes, like what's been done in states like Maryland and Ohio.

"We've looked very closely at the drawings and promotions that other states have done and hopefully we will be following their lead soon," Cooper said Wednesday.

The incentives, which are also encouraged by the White House to push the U.S. closer to herd immunity, are being offered as vaccination rates in North Carolina have flattened a bit. In the Charlotte area during the week of April 9, the 7-day rolling average number of shots Novant Health gave was 1,449. That’s the same week everyone 16 and older became eligible to get vaccinated. Last week, the rolling average was 526 shots.

The $25 cash cards aren't as much as other states are offering, but health officials are still optimistic it's enough to convince some people to take the shot.