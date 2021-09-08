x
Vaccine

Salisbury leaders approve vaccine incentives for city employees

City employees who are fully vaccinated will receive a $250 bonus.
Credit: Studio Romantic - stock.adobe.com
Young woman gets her COVID vaccine.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury City employees will now get paid to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

City council approved the incentives during their meeting Tuesday night. City employees who are fully vaccinated will receive a $250 bonus. The city said its target would be to reach 60% by the end of December. If that happens employees would get another $250, so in total a one-time $500 bonus. 

The money is coming from funding from the American Rescue Plan, the city said. 

Depending on their position and length of employment, some workers could get up to $3,500.

