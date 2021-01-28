Salisbury VA hospital to host mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury VA Medical Center will host a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic with a goal to vaccinate 1,000 veterans this weekend.
The event, which is by appointment only, will operate from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30-31. Vaccinations will be given in the Building 6 gym during those hours for veterans who are 75 and older. Veterans who are front-line essential workers are also eligible to schedule appointments.
Walk-in appointments will not be available for the clinic. So far, Salisbury VA and its medical partners in Charlotte and Kernersville have vaccinated over 4,500 veterans for the coronavirus.
The VA expects to have 40 additional staff members on hand to ensure the event runs smoothly. That team includes nurses, pharmacy staff and medical support assistants.
“The job our staff has done so far with getting the COVID-19 vaccine to our patients has been incredible,” said Salisbury VA Health Care System Director Joseph Vaughn. “Our facilities lead the Mid-Atlantic Network in vaccinating veterans.”
VA leadership said they are hopeful more mass vaccination clinics can be held. During a press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina is running out of available vaccines.
“We will not let vaccine accumulate on our shelves,” said Salisbury VA Chief of Staff Randall Gehle. “If we accumulate vaccine, we are going to get it into the arms of Veterans.”