Gov. McMaster, First Lady get COVID-19 vaccination

Governor Henry McMaster took to social media on Monday to show he has taken one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and asks others to do the same.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took to social media Monday, April 19, to announce that he and his wife Peggy have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

McMaster and his wife are shown in photos at a local CVS Pharmacy getting the first of a two-shot dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

.@1stLadySC and I visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia this morning to receive our first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. To those who want a shot, get your shot!



Find a vaccine provider near you: https://t.co/naJMC8cBYy pic.twitter.com/Gqs1NZiU5E — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 19, 2021

On March 30, 2021, anyone over the age of 16 in South Carolina became eligible to receive the vaccination.