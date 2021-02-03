LIVE: SC governor, schools leader give update on vaccination plan

Currently teachers in South Carolina are in Phase 1b of the distribution plan.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's governor, schools leader, and health director will give an update on the vaccine distribution plan.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, and DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer are set to speak at 10 a.m. You'll be able to see their remarks in the video player above.

It's unclear what will be discussed, but teacher vaccinations are a possibility.

Currently, only seniors, healthcare workers, and first responders are eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1a. Teachers and many other groups, including critical infrastructure employees, are in Phase 1b.

An effort to get teachers moved up in the vaccination cycle easily passed through the Senate but has stalled in the House, and it's uncertain if it will actually get approved in that chamber.

Spearman said last month she now supports moving all districts to five-day a week, in-person instruction. She pointed to recent studies and comments by the CDC director that state that schools do not have to require vaccinations for teachers to reopen safely. She said evidence shows schools are not the superspreader situations they were feared to be last summer.