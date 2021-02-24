SC health leaders give update on vaccine rollout

As of Wednesday, a total of 868,819 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina.

South Carolina health leaders say Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout could start in the middle or end of March.

An exact date has not yet been determined, however.

As of Wednesday, a total of 868,819 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina. Of those, 619,884 were first doses, while 248,924 have gotten both doses. Two doses are required to be considered full vaccinated.

However, earlier in the day, an FDA report said the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, is safe. That vaccine must still go before an FDA advisory board this Friday, and then finally to the FDA itself for emergency use authorization.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, is 66 percent effective at one dose, according to clinical trials. There's another trial underway to determine if a second doses would boost that number.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are currently the only ones available in the US, have effective rates of about 94 percent. But those require two doses.

