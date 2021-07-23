SC health officials: More than 90% of COVID-19 cases, deaths in June were among unvaccinated residents

"This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” Dr. Brannon Traxler said DHEC Public Health Director, said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, an overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated.

From June 1-30:

5,344 cases were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=3312), 3,079 (93%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

243 COVID-related hospitalizations were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=167), 143 (86%) were considered not fully vaccinated.

39 COVID-related deaths were reported Of those where vaccine status was able to be determined (n=21), 19 (90%) were considered not fully vaccinated.



"This data is further proof that vaccinations save lives,” Dr. Brannon Traxler said DHEC Public Health Director, said. “We can’t stress this enough: eligible residents should protect themselves and their loved ones by getting fully vaccinated. Full vaccination is achieved two weeks after a person gets their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-shot of Janssen. That two-week period is significant because it allows the vaccine to reach full efficacy, giving an individual the best chance to stave off the virus and its impacts if a breakthrough case occurs.”

Additionally, South Carolina has had 542 breakthrough cases to date. While people who have been fully vaccinated can get COVID-19 infection, the illness is much less severe.

