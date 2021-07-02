South Carolina DHEC director receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health director received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Saturday. It happened at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), encouraged residents to get vaccines when eligible. Simmer also encouraged South Carolinians to remember to get details on when and how to get their second dose before they leave their first dose appointment.
South Carolina is currently in Phase 1a, which is estimated to include 1,296,246 people, according to SCDHEC. Phase 1a has included those 70 and older regardless of health status, but starting Feb. 8 will expand to include anyone 65 and up. It also includes various healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, COVID-19 mission-critical government employees and more. A full breakdown of South Carolina's Phase 1a can be found here.