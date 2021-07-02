South Carolina DHEC director receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, encouraged residents to get vaccines when eligible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health director received his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on Saturday. It happened at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Edward Simmer, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), encouraged residents to get vaccines when eligible. Simmer also encouraged South Carolinians to remember to get details on when and how to get their second dose before they leave their first dose appointment.