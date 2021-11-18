Charlotte clinic signing up young kids for COVID-19 vaccine trial

StarMed is once again looking for young children to participate in a Moderna coronavirus trial.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare is asking for more parents to sign up their kids for an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine trial.

The Charlotte health care provider is participating in Moderna's KidCOVE study. The trial is studying the safety and efficacy of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on kids as young as six months. The study is also looking at kids as old as 5 years of age.

Kids 5 years of age and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines at participating health care facilities nationwide. Eligible children must already be in good health.

Participants must not:

Have received an investigational or approved vaccine for COVID-19.

Be currently taking any investigational or approved treatments for COVID-19.

Have tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 within two weeks prior to vaccine administration.

Have participated in another COVID-19 trial in the past month.

The study will provide financial compensation for travel and time between $1,500 and $2,000.

This study does include the possibility of receiving a placebo.

Clinical research studies are conducted by doctors and researchers who follow strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the study volunteers who participate.

Parents interested in learning more or registering their child for the possibility of being chosen for the study can visit starmed.care/studies.

