This site teaches older adults how to navigate vaccine registration and other tech skills

"Get Set Up" is a site that offers technology tutorials specifically for seniors, from courses on how to use social media sites to virtually refilling prescriptions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push is on to get older Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible, but many are struggling to lock down an appointment.

The process’s reliance on technology is an obstacle for many. Now one company is trying to help bridge that divide.

“All of our classes are taught by older adults themselves," explained Judy Stelling, a guide for GetSetUp. "So there is a relatable factor there when you have an older person teaching another older person."

Stelling said it was a no-brainer to launch a course about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is a little bit confusing to everybody, no matter who you are," she said. "What our guides do is they help people walk through the mechanics of the site, telling them who is eligible at this moment for the vaccine, where to go if they want to set up an appointment, or get on a waitlist for an appointment.”

The virtual classes are free and specific to each state and are being held several times a month.

Stelling hopes their efforts will help older adults feel more in control of technology, and their lives.

“It's critical for them either to be savvy or else they have to rely on another person to do that for them," Stelling said. "And we've seen that there is a large percent of the population who don't have that child or grandchild or friend or whatever to help them."