Mask debate: Former head of FDA says we should consider wearing high-quality masks like the N-95 respirators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The mask debate is heating up again thanks to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Now some doctors want to push things even further, saying your old cloth masks might not cut it.

Any way you look at it, the Delta variant is a lot more contagious.

Evidence shows it can travel from person to person in just seconds and with limited contact.

Researchers found people infected with Delta have a thousand times higher viral load than people infected with the original coronavirus strain.

That has some doctors sounding the alarm, saying it's time to mask up again.

And they don't want just any masks.

The former head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb, says we need to be talking about high-quality masks like the N-95 respirators.

Those are the medical grade and they filter out more particles than cloth masks and fit tighter to your face than surgical masks.

But there is an age limit on that advice. N-95 masks are not approved for children. They can also be uncomfortable, which means kids could struggle to wear them for long periods of time.

Experts say it is better to find a mask that kids can wear comfortably.

And of course, your best protection is getting the vaccine.

