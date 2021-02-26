The state remains in what's known as Phase 1a of the rollout.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health leaders say they expect to get a larger shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The agency said Friday they expect to get 57,330 Pfizer first doses and 48,300 Moderna, for a total of 105,630. That's about 8,000 more than this week.

Over the next several weeks that number is expected to remain level, but DHEC say most weeks they've seen a slight increase from the federal government.

At present, DHEC says a total of 915,751 people have been given doses of the vaccine. Of those, 619,884 have received one dose, while 248,924 have gotten two doses.

Presently, the two vaccines on the market--one by Pfizer, the other by Moderna--require a two dose series to be considered fully vaccinated.

An FDA panel on Friday is evaluating a third vaccine created by Johnson & Johnson. This vaccine requires only one dose, although it's effectiveness is 66 percent, lower than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine's 94 percent. However, it has been shown to be nearly 90 percent effective at stopping serious complications including severe disease and death.

Currently, only people over the age of 65 and healthcare workers can get the vaccine. However, DHEC's new director. Dr. Edward Simmer, said an expansion of those eligible to get the vaccine could start in mid to late March.

DHEC has set up a website and a hotline to find vaccine locations.