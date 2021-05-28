SC governor thinks vaccine lottery isn't necessary

A spokesperson for the governor said it would be irresponsible and a poor use of taxpayer dollars.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some states have begun using a vaccine lottery as an incentive to get people to get the COVID-19 shot.

It doesn't appear South Carolina will be one of those--at least not if the governor has anything to say about it.

News19 reached out to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's office after House Minority Leader Rep. Todd Rutherford of Columbia suggested this week the state should create a $1 million vaccine lottery as an incentive.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes said the governor doesn't think that's necessary at all.

"As he’s said many times before, Governor McMaster believes that the decision to get vaccinated is one that needs to be made by each individual South Carolinian – not by the government," Symmes said in a statement. "South Carolinians have been given all available information about the vaccine and that is all they need in order to make this personal decision. Enticing our people to take the vaccine with the lure of a lottery jackpot is irresponsible and a poor use of taxpayer dollars."

Rutherford said the incentive might get South Carolina out of the bottom 10 in vaccination rates. Currently, just 36% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, according to figures from the state's health agency, DHEC.

An Ohio program, called "Vax-a-Million," lets people who are vaccinated enter into a lottery to receive $1 million. The drawings are being held once a week for five weeks.

And in California, vaccinated Californians will be eligible for $116.5 million in prize money. Ten people will win $1.5 million each on June 15, the state's planned reopening date. That's the largest prize announced so far in any state. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, starting on June 4. And the next 2 million people to get shots will each get a $50 gift card.