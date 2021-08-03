Are you eligible? More residents can get COVID-19 vaccine as SC moves to next vaccine phase

About 10% of the Palmetto State residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as more groups become eligible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Starting Monday, more South Carolinians are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has moved into Phase 1b, which includes front-line essential workers like people who have frequent contact with others at work like teachers, law enforcement and grocery store employees.

Plus anyone age 55 and up and people 16-64 with pre-existing conditions like Becky English from Rock Hill who gets dialysis three times a week.

“I'm tired of everyone being sick around me and being exposed to it and getting tested, so I'm ready for it," English said.

But state health officials warn, continue to practice safety measures.

“There's a great deal of covid fatigue out there but think about how far we have come in a year, we don't want to let up the pressure now," health officials said.

Officials estimated moving to Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout on April 12. That phase will include everyone aged 45 and older, as well as more essential workers who don’t qualify under 1b.