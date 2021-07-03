South Carolina is expanding vaccine eligibility Monday. Here's how to get a vaccine in Rock Hill.

Starting Monday, the state will enter Phase 1b with a massive expansion of who's considered eligible.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — It's the news a lot of people have been waiting for. South Carolina has been in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout for quite some time, which has been anyone 65 and older. But starting Monday, the state will enter Phase 1b with a massive expansion of who's considered eligible -- roughly 2.7 million people statewide can start scheduling appointments.

Phase 1b includes anyone over 55 years old, people 16 to 54 with preexisting conditions, and front-line essential workers like teachers, law enforcement, and grocery store workers.

South Carolina health officials essentially are expanding vaccine eligibility to more than half the state's population.

Patients will not be required to provide proof that they have a preexisting condition. One woman WCNC Charlotte spoke with said she gets dialysis three times a week and she's excited to finally be eligible.

"I think it's great, I think everyone needs to get it, I'm tired of everyone being sick around me and being exposed to it and getting tested," Becky English said. "So I'm ready for it."

York County leaders have worked together to create a reliable community vaccine clinic for the county, located at the Rock Hill Galleria mall in the space formerly occupied by Home South and Goody's.

Vaccine doses are given Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Those eligible can register through the Piedmont Medical Center vaccine request form. Vaccine recipients schedule their second dose appointment when they get their first dose.