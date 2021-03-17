A COVID shot clinic in Stanly County is going indoors Thursday. Here's why

The clinic will move indoors due to predicted severe weather

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — The Stanly County Department of Public Health is moving Thursday's vaccine clinic indoors.

In a news release on Wednesday, the department said the decision to move the COVID shot clinic inside was done as a response to predicted severe weather. The clinic will now happen indoors at Stanly Commons on North 1st Street. Registration for the clinic will happen at the entrance on 2nd Street.

WCNC Charlotte is checking with local vaccine providers to see if their plans will be adjusted for predicted severe weather. Stay tuned for updates as we get them from health leaders.