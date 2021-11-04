More than 9,500 Pfizer vaccine slots are opening this week in Mecklenburg County. Here's how to get an appointment

Two clinics will have more appointment slots this week for vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare says more COVID-19 vaccination slots are open in Mecklenburg County this week, and they're hoping to fill those up as quickly as possible.

In a tweet Sunday morning, StarMed said they opened 9,500 new spots for the Pfizer vaccine and encouraged people to sign up online to get them.

NEWS: We just opened 9,500 Pfizer spots in @MeckCounty @CLTgov for this week. We've got to fill these up, #QC. Please RT, tell a friend and let's get this city over the hump. We can do it together! Register now⭐️⭐️⭐️https://t.co/jabnpMykhd⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vM6wcrQ7Q4 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) April 11, 2021

The tweet from StarMed pointed out two specific locations for the Pfizer doses: 3315 Scott Futrell Drive and 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. 4,400 doses are going to the clinic along Scott Futrell Drive, while 5,100 are going to the location on Tuckaseegee Road.

Go online to book a vaccination appointment, or join a waitlist if need be. Vaccines are now approved for anyone aged 16 and older in North Carolina, with the Pfizer vaccine specifically approved for those ages.