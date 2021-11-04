More than 9,500 Pfizer vaccine slots are opening this week in Mecklenburg County. Here's how to get an appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare says more COVID-19 vaccination slots are open in Mecklenburg County this week, and they're hoping to fill those up as quickly as possible.
In a tweet Sunday morning, StarMed said they opened 9,500 new spots for the Pfizer vaccine and encouraged people to sign up online to get them.
The tweet from StarMed pointed out two specific locations for the Pfizer doses: 3315 Scott Futrell Drive and 4001 Tuckaseegee Road. 4,400 doses are going to the clinic along Scott Futrell Drive, while 5,100 are going to the location on Tuckaseegee Road.
Go online to book a vaccination appointment, or join a waitlist if need be. Vaccines are now approved for anyone aged 16 and older in North Carolina, with the Pfizer vaccine specifically approved for those ages.
Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.