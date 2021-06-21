x
Financial compensation offered for parents who enroll younger children into COVID-19 vaccine trial with StarMed

Children ages 6 months to under 2 years old can be enrolled by parents
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Urgent Care says they're now enrolling younger children for a COVID-19 vaccine trial.

StarMed says they've partnered with Onsite Clinical Solutions to carry out the trial for the KidCOVE Moderna vaccine. Children aged 6 months through under 2 years old are qualified, and new patients are being accepted as part of the trial.

Signups for the trial are live on StarMed's website, and enrollment starts at the start of July. Parents who enroll their children will be entitled to compensation. An online questionnaire can also help parents determine if their child is eligible for the trial.

