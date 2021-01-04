Tent City residents in Charlotte get vaccinated

To prevent the possible miss of second doses they were given the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vaccination efforts continue in the Carolinas as Mecklenburg County officials gave vaccines to people who were living in Tent City.

The residents who used to live in the homeless encampent were located just outside of Uptown.

The people who lived there have since relocated, many of them staying in motels provided by Mecklenburg County.

To prevent the possible miss of second doses they were given the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.