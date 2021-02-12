x
Vaccine

Three lawsuits filed by South Carolina AG over vaccine mandate

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson held a press conference to discuss the lawsuits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is now part of three lawsuits aimed at blocking the mandate for federal contract workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state filed a lawsuit against the OSHA mandate that requires businesses with 100 employees or more to be vaccinated. 

South Carolina joined 13 other states in a lawsuit against the mandate requiring healthcare workers to be fully vaccinated. 

On Tuesday a federal judge put a halt to the healthcare mandate. The judge in Louisiana sided with the attorney general and issued a nation wide  injunction blocking the vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers across the country. 

