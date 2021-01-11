Vaccine deadline approaching for Charlotte-area employers

Tyson said more than 96% of its workforce is fully vaccinated after mandating the COVID-19 vaccine in August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week marked the deadline for employees of multiple companies in the Charlotte area to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face possible termination, including Atrium Health.

Monday, Nov. 1 is the deadline for thousands of Tyson Foods employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline for Atrium was originally Oct. 31, but the company pushed its deadline to the end of November.

When asked about the decision to move the deadline, an Atrium spokesperson insisted the deadline hadn't moved, but instead allowed "good faith efforts" for people who intend to get vaccinated but need more time.

Before the mandate was announced, only 50% of Tyson employees were vaccinated. Tyson Foods has multiple plants in North Carolina, including a facility in Union County.

