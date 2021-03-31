UNC Charlotte vaccinates students as state moves into Group 4B

All adults in North Carolina will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 7.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — College students living in group settings are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina as the state moves into Group 4B.

Group 4 is made up of essential workers not yet vaccinated, anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions that increase risk of severe disease from COVID-19, and anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings.

UNC Charlotte and Atrium Health partnered to hold a vaccine clinic on campus for students, faculty, and staff Wednesday. The clinic offered 1,200 appointments, and those filled up quickly.

The clinic offered the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so students who may be leaving campus soon do not have to worry about booking a second appointment.

Michelle Salus, a freshman at UNC Charlotte, got her vaccine Wednesday.

"I'd rather have the one dosage like I do instead of having to go back multiple times,” Salus said.

UNC Charlotte nursing students Danielle Johnson and Diamonn Josey put their knowledge from the classroom to the test at the clinic as they worked quickly to put shots in arms.

"Everybody's been really thankful for this vaccine, and like, I think that's like a really big thing like we're just so thankful to actually get this opportunity to have it presented to us,” Johnson said.

Josey added, “It is a great first step to take to close this gap and to fight off the pandemic and get back to a semi-normal life.”

Due to the decline of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations the county and state, and the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination, UNC Charlotte announced it is hopeful for a return to full operations in fall 2021.