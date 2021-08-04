UNC Health vaccine clinics pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after adverse reactions

18 of the more than 2,300 people vaccinated Thursday had an adverse reaction.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several COVID-19 vaccine providers have stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a few adverse reactions were reported on Thursday.

Wake County spokeswoman Stacy Beard said 18 people had an adverse reaction to the vaccine at the PNC Arena clinic. More than 2,300 Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered at the clinic on Thursday, meaning 0.0078% of vaccine recipients had a reaction.

People waiting to receive a vaccine at PNC Arena were offered the Pfizer vaccine or the opportunity to reschedule until the evaluation is completed.

Fourteen people who had a reaction were evaluated by Wake County EMS at PNC Arena and were treated on site. Four people were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and are expected to be released.