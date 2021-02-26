Hundreds of teachers to get vaccinated at Union Co. clinic

Hundreds of teachers and child care workers will get their first dose of the vaccine at a two-day clinic in Union County.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of Union County teachers and child care workers will receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday as the county hosts a vaccine clinic for eligible members of Group 3.

The clinic will be held at the Union County Agricultural and Conference Center in Monroe. Union County Public Schools is partnering with Atrium Health to put on the two-day clinic, which is open to all employees who work with kids in grades K-12, as well as child care facilities.

Vaccinations at the clinic will be done by appointment only and are open to people who don't live in Union County.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Comer, a high school teacher in Union County, who was able to get a vaccine because of a deal with the health department. Comer, who is over 50, said she wanted everyone to become eligible for the vaccine as soon as possible.