North Charlotte church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic after deadly virus outbreak

The United House of Prayer in north Charlotte will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic months after a massive outbreak was linked to over 200 cases and 9 deaths.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People in north Charlotte is teaming up with Mecklenburg County Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend, the health department announced Friday.

The clinic, which is open for Groups 1 and 2 vaccinations, will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. Eligible individuals can register online or call the county's COVID-19 hotline at 980-314-9400 to schedule an appointment.

“Community-based clinics like this one are essential to making sure we equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines here in Mecklenburg County. We’re excited to partner with the United House of Prayer for All People to offer 500 vaccines to healthcare workers and seniors in the Beatties Ford Road corridor,” said Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Last year, the United House of Prayer on Beatties Ford Road was linked to a major COVID-19 outbreak. At least 208 cases and nine deaths were connected to a mass gathering at the church. Despite the outbreak, Bishop CM Bailey urged church members to attend more large events and services.

"There were other outbreaks and there were a lot of deaths within the church already," said one anonymous member. It's sad, the fact that people already died and you're going forward and just stepping over their bodies like their life didn't matter."

Mecklenburg County health officials are still accepting requests from community organizations to host public vaccination clinics. These clinics will be prioritized for areas hit hardest by the pandemic across Charlotte.

“We welcome our eligible neighbors and members to our property for vaccination this Saturday,” said Apostle R. White, a pastor at the United House of Prayer for All People. “The impact of health disparities on African Americans is well documented. As a predominantly African American congregation here in Mecklenburg County, the United House of Prayer—and our leader Bishop C.M. Bailey, felt it incumbent upon us to open our doors and encourage our members, neighbors and friends to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, we continue to urge our community to properly wear masks, socially distance, and stay home if you are sick.”