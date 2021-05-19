COVID-19 led to an increase in anxiety in kids. Here are tips to help.

It's been a confusing year for kids. Therapists say changing guidelines around vaccines and masks are leading to anxiety.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been a tough year for everyone and within the last week, there have been even more changes around vaccinations and masks, and it's all taking a toll. Even on our children.

Fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks in most places now, but it may be difficult to explain to children why some of them still have to. In some South Carolina schools, there's now the option for families to opt-out, so some students in the class will be in masks and others won't.

Therapists say all of this could be causing stress and anxiety for your kids.

“Our poor babies. They've gone through so much over the last year and a half with COVID and virtual learning,” Veronda Bellamy, a Gastonia-based therapist, said.

Big stressors include masks and vaccines and all the changing guidelines around them.

Especially confusing for kids, seeing some people in masks while those unvaccinated and under 12 still must wear them.

“It just creates even more chaos in your sanctuary, in your home where you really don't need that,” Bellamy said.

According to Bellamy, the first step is to slow down, and then have a family meeting.

“Have a conversation with the kiddos. Bring them in. Let’s have dinner, let’s talk as a family about how we're going to do this that’s fair to everybody,” she said.

And just because something is right for one family, doesn't mean it is for another.

Including kids in the conversation is key.

“When you have more information, you feel better, you feel more confident right? You feel like you have more guidance and it’s the same way for kids,” Bellamy said.

Bellamy also suggests parents start preparing their kids for possible changes to the next school year now. She says it is a good idea to prepare them to be flexible and patient since it's still unclear what the school year will look like.

Vaccines play a role in this too. Kids older than 12 can get the Pfizer vaccine but it may not be an easy choice for families.

Health leaders are putting the focus on this new age group, as demand goes down among adults.

CMS is partnering with several local healthcare providers to hold clinics on Saturday, May 22 at 7 different schools spread throughout the county.

South Meck Highschool will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rocky River High, McClintock Middle, Phillip O. Berry High, J.T. Williams Secondary Montessori, and Hopewell High will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Windsor Park Elementary School will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome.

Davis Weber is 15 years old. He got vaccinated and hopes it will give him a little more freedom at school.

“I feel like if we all get vaccinated at school then we'd be able to do more fun stuff like playing sports in P.E.,” Weber said.

Many parents already seeing the benefits.

“Now, if you get sick, even if it’s a stomachache and you keep your child home, they need a negative COVID test to go back and sometimes that can take several days because of a lab and now once they’re fully vaccinated, we don’t have to worry about that," Dawn Weber said.

“The more people that we can get vaccinated, the lower amplitude of the spread that we'll see and the more control we'll have over this virus,” Dr. Ashley Perrott with Novant Health said.