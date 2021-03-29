Some fear more vaccine eligibility will only make it more difficult to get an appointment

At 78-years-old, Barbara Zimmerman was able to get her shot. But she wishes it was easy for everyone, including her son, who has cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Soon, every adult across the Carolinas will be eligible for a shot. In South Carolina, starting March 31, anyone 16 years or older will be eligible.

"We've been trying date night, middle of the night, everything possible," Indian Land South Carolina resident Barbara Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman is frustrated. Her son Bill has terminal cancer and can not get an appointment to get the vaccine.

"Face it, if he gets COVID he's just not going to be here," Zimmerman said.

Right now the Palmetto state is in Phase 1B, which is anyone 55 years or older, people with preexisting conditions like cancer, and essential workers.

But with eligibility opening up this Wednesday, Zimmerman is concerned.

"My concern now is that it's opened up to everyone over 16, it's going to be swamped just like it did when category 1B opened up and he can't get the shot," Zimmerman said.

At 78, Zimmerman was able to get her shot. But she wishes it was easy for everyone, including her son.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina on March 31, the rest of Group 4 essential workers will be eligible, which includes hospitality and retail workers, and those in construction and real estate.

Here’s what’s happening this upcoming week in regards to the vaccine. Both North and South Carolina will expand eligibility. I’ll have the full details tonight @wcnc pic.twitter.com/vebHdw7dIO — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) March 28, 2021

"Getting a vaccine is our way out of this pandemic," NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said.

As vaccine distribution speeds up and supplies increase, soon the people who haven't gotten the vaccine will be those who don't want it. Overcoming hesitancy will be key in reaching herd immunity and easing more restrictions.

"We're going to depend on doctors and ministers and family members and friends to push and cajole those who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said.

The Tar Heel state is expecting an increase in supply this week and into April. All adults will become eligible on April 7.