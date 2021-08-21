'It’s the best-vetted vaccine that we’ve ever had': Vaccine hesitancy doesn't make sense to doctors

Many say they're waiting on FDA approval to get the COVID19 vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine has been readily available for the duration of 2021 but, still, people are either not getting it or are waiting.

While officials are begging those who haven't to get their shot, different reasons are usually presented. One of them is that they are 'waiting on FDA approval of the shot.

Prisma infectious disease Dr. Helmut Albrecht completely disagrees, “This is authorized for use and it’s the best-vetted vaccine that we’ve ever had plus now it’s been given to millions of people around the globe. Hundreds of millions of people in the US without much problem."

On December 11, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization - or EUA - for the Pfizer vaccine. Since then, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed far and wide.

“While most people will tell you that this is not approved and this vaccine is experimental means that they either don’t understand the process or they want to confuse or scare people and there’s, unfortunately, a lot of them,” Dr. Helmut said.

Misinformation is affecting the amount of life-saving vaccines being distributed as well, according to Dr. Albrecht. “In all honesty for most it’s probably an easy way out, they don’t want to get the vaccine and I assume many of those folks will just move on to the next excuse when the vaccine gets approved next month," he says.

Dr. Albrecht said FDA approval takes longer because of the process involved. But, its official approval could be as soon as next month.