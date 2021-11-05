Wells Fargo sets deadline for employees to get vaccinated or face COVID-19 testing

Employees who don't provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Dec. 4 will be subject to regular testing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo, one of Charlotte's biggest employers, has set a deadline for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to regular testing.

Wells Fargo employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 4. Workers who aren't vaccinated will face regular testing.

The new policy takes effect in January, which the bank expects to bring most employees back into the office. That date has been pushed back several times due to COVID-19 variants and vaccination availability.

Wells Fargo employs more than 27,000 people in Charlotte. Earlier this year, Wells Fargo said it does not require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine but strongly encourages workers to take the shot.

