Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte this weekend

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents looking to schedule their child's COVID-19 vaccination will have plenty of opportunities in Mecklenburg County this weekend.
StarMed Healthcare, Mecklenburg County Public Health and Atrium Health are among the health care providers hosting clinics where parents can get the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7.
Pfizer's pediatric vaccine was approved by U.S. health officials this week, with clinics opening appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 this week. Click here for more information on scheduling an appointment through CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Mecklenburg County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Saturday, Nov. 6
VaxClinic -- Sealed Air Corporation
- 2415 Cascade Pointe Boulevard, Charlotte
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, flu vaccines available
Atrium Health -- El Rey Supermarket
- 6300 South Boulevard, Charlotte
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Pfizer vaccine available (not pediatric)
Atrium Health -- East Town Market
- 5800 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine available
Atrium Health -- Cokesbury United Methodist Church
- 6701 Idlewild Road, Charlotte
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Moderna vaccine available
Mecklenburg County Public Health -- The Apartments at Sailboat Bay
- 5417 Albemarle Road, Charlotte
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccines available
Mecklenburg County Public Health -- Health Department
- 2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccines available
StarMed Healthcare
- Multiple locations -- Click here for details
- Clinic hours may vary by location
- Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna vaccines available at StarMed locations
Novant Health -- McClintock Middle School
- 1925 Rama Road, Charlotte
- Appointments required -- Click here to schedule
- Pfizer (including pediatric), flu vaccines and other school-required immunizations available
Charlotte Community Health Clinic
- 8401 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 300, Charlotte
- Clinic times may vary
- Pfizer pediatric vaccine available
C.W. Williams Community Health Center
- 3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte
- Clinic times may vary
- Pfizer (including pediatric), flu vaccines and other school-required immunizations available
Sunday, Nov. 7
StarMed Healthcare
- Multiple locations (click here for information)
- Hours may vary by location
- Pfizer (including pediatric) and Moderna vaccine available