Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte this weekend

There will be several clinics offering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 in Mecklenburg County.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Parents looking to schedule their child's COVID-19 vaccination will have plenty of opportunities in Mecklenburg County this weekend.

StarMed Healthcare, Mecklenburg County Public Health and Atrium Health are among the health care providers hosting clinics where parents can get the COVID-19 vaccine for their kids on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7.

Pfizer's pediatric vaccine was approved by U.S. health officials this week, with clinics opening appointments for kids ages 5 to 11 this week. Click here for more information on scheduling an appointment through CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

Mecklenburg County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Saturday, Nov. 6

VaxClinic -- Sealed Air Corporation

2415 Cascade Pointe Boulevard, Charlotte

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, flu vaccines available

Atrium Health -- El Rey Supermarket

6300 South Boulevard, Charlotte

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine available (not pediatric)

Atrium Health -- East Town Market

5800 North Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna vaccine available

Atrium Health -- Cokesbury United Methodist Church

6701 Idlewild Road, Charlotte

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Moderna vaccine available

Mecklenburg County Public Health -- The Apartments at Sailboat Bay

5417 Albemarle Road, Charlotte

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccines available

Mecklenburg County Public Health -- Health Department

2845 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte

8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and flu vaccines available

StarMed Healthcare

Multiple locations -- Click here for details

Clinic hours may vary by location

Pfizer (including pediatric), Moderna vaccines available at StarMed locations

Novant Health -- McClintock Middle School

1925 Rama Road, Charlotte

Appointments required -- Click here to schedule

Pfizer (including pediatric), flu vaccines and other school-required immunizations available

Charlotte Community Health Clinic

8401 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 300, Charlotte

Clinic times may vary

Pfizer pediatric vaccine available

C.W. Williams Community Health Center

3333 Wilkinson Boulevard, Charlotte

Clinic times may vary

Pfizer (including pediatric), flu vaccines and other school-required immunizations available

Sunday, Nov. 7

StarMed Healthcare