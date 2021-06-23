Who wants to be a millionaire? NC $1 million cash drawing is today

If you are 18 or older, a North Carolina resident and at least partially vaccinated as of Sunday, you have been automatically entered to win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We hope you're feeling lucky because this morning, North Carolina will draw its first $1 million vaccine lottery winner.

If you are 18 or older, a North Carolina resident and at least partially vaccinated as of Sunday, you have been automatically entered to win.

This is the first of four drawings throughout the summer.

Here's how the vaccination drawing works:

NC Education Lottery will conduct a random number generator drawing and NCDHHS will determine the individual that corresponds to the number that is drawn.

Audio and visual recordings of the random number generator drawing will be made available. However, NCDHHS said they must then go through a lengthy process of verifying that the individual does not fall under any exclusions from participation in program and contacting the individual to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identity. This may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that, NC DHHS said.

The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College drawings will use federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to fund the program. The drawings will be supported by the North Carolina State Lottery Director. The scholarship funds will be managed by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

