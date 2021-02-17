Is the winter weather affecting your vaccine appointment?

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is one of a handful of vaccine providers pushing back vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter weather across the country and icy conditions expected in the Charlotte area are impacting thousands of people waiting to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

According to the CDC, the weather is causing delays at two of the major hubs where the vaccines are shipped from, located in Memphis, Tennessee and Louisville, Kentucky.

In the Carolinas, it’s causing several vaccine providers to reschedule appointments.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is canceling all first and second-dose vaccine appointments for Thursday, Feb. 18 because of the forecast. People impacted will be notified and are guaranteed a new appointment.

More events and appointments could be impacted because the health department does not know when the next shipment of vaccines will be delivered.

Wednesday, 1,200 people would’ve driven through the Gastonia Farmers Market and left partially protected. They’ll still be vaccinated, they’ll just have to wait an extra nine days.

“I started mid-January using the online scheduling tool for the COVID vaccine,” Fred Abromaitis of Gaston County said.

Because of the weather, he’ll now wait a little bit longer to roll up his sleeve.

“I’m frustrated more than anything else, like everybody else,” he said.

He was supposed to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Gastonia Farmers Market but the doses didn’t arrive on time. The county pushing the clinic to next Friday, Feb. 26.

“We want to get this done as soon as possible. We don't have a great idea yet as to when we're going to get that vaccine shipment in, we made the decision to go with next Friday because we don't want to have to reschedule people twice,” Adam Gaub, Public Information Officer for the county, said.

Most vaccine providers in the area are in the same boat.

MUSC Health in Lancaster and Chester are pushing all appointments scheduled for Wednesday through Friday to early next week. People scheduled for Wednesday will go at the same time on Monday. Those scheduled for Thursday will go on Tuesday and people with appointments for this upcoming Friday will go next Wednesday.

The list of county health departments facing delays is long.

Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, Stanly, Union and Watagua County are all shuffling appointments. People impacted will be notified and given a new appointment date.

The goal still to get vaccines in arms as soon as possible without letting any go to waste, while still keeping people safe from the weather.

“We won’t have as many no-shows, we won't have as many appointment cancellations because we are able to move it to a day where the weather will be much better,” said Alyssa Harris, the interim public health director in Rowan County.

Mother nature slowing down distribution when there is a great need for speed, but some are still looking on the bright side.

“Better to have an appointment a week and a half delayed than have to wait until March or April or May for some other reason,” said Abromaitis.

The second dose clinic in Gastonia scheduled for Friday the 19 is not impacted. The county already has those doses on hand.