VERIFY: Has either approved COVID-19 vaccine caused allergic reactions in the US?

The CDC released data on both Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, shedding light on whether they can cause severe allergic reactions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. is now several weeks into the rollout of Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, giving health officials time to analyze how they might impact those with a history of allergic reactions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released allergy analyses into both vaccines this month.

THE QUESTION

Have the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines caused allergic reactions in the U.S.?

THE ANSWER

Yes, according to the CDC and Food and Drug Administration reports. However, health officials analyzing the data state that the rates of anaphylaxis, a severe, possibly life-threatening allergic reaction, are extremely low and on par with the rates shown with other vaccines.

In the Pfizer analysis, the CDC and FDA looked at nearly 2 million doses administered in the U.S. in mid-December. The report states, of those 2 million shots, 21 caused anaphylaxis.

"The rate was 11.1 severe reactions or anaphylaxis per 1 million doses given. That is still an extremely low rate," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim Public Health Director with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In the Moderna analysis, the anaphylaxis rates were even lower.

The report looked at more than 4 million shots given from late December through early January and found 10 cases of anaphylaxis, which boils down to about 2.5 cases per one million doses.

"It's extremely uncommon. It's about on par with what we see with other vaccines," said Dr. Traxler.

Furthermore, the data shows 15 out of 21 reactions to the Pfizer vaccine happened within 15 minutes of the shot. For Moderna, it was 9 out of 10 reactions.

Dr. Traxler states that highlights the importance of following standard observation protocols after receiving the vaccine.

"We do recommend strongly that 15 minute waiting period after you get vaccinated to be observed there on-site, and all our vaccine providers have medication and the ability to provide it if somebody was to have an allergic reaction," said Dr. Traxler.

