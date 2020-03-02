HOUSTON — There is a lot of misinformation being shared about the coronavirus and KHOU 11 will continue to Verify what's real and what's not.

One of the rumors making the rounds on social media involves Lysol and the coronavirus.

Some of the viral posts are fueling rumors of a government conspiracy.

"Corona Virus [sic] is mentioned on the Lysol can! it is NOT a new virus!," one woman tweeted.

"If it's new, how can it be on the Lysol can long before it existed?" another man posted on Facebook.

Conspiracy theorists point to the Lysol labels as proof the government knew in advance about the coronavirus.

Many people don't realize there are six other strains of the human coronavirus that have been around for years. That's why it's already mentioned on products like Lysol and Clorox.

The 2019-nCoV virus that originated in Wuhan, China, is a new and seventh strain.

Others are asking if it's true that Lysol can fight the coronavirus, as claimed on their products.

"Lysol kills coronavirus, you're welcome," Lei tweeted, along with a photo of a Lysol can label.

Lysol has an entire page dedicated to the coronavirus on its website.

The company claims specific "Lysol products have demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on hard, non-porous surfaces, in accordance with the EPA Viral Emerging Pathogen Policy."

The claims haven't been verified by any government agency.

The CDC says the best ways to reduce your risk include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

