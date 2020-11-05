x
Virus directives mean hundreds more NC prisoners go home

The overall prison population has declined 5% since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Cars approach a temporary COVID-19 drive-thru test site where patients administer their own test at a Walgreens in Durham, N.C., Thursday, May 7, 2020. Persons with appointments who meet certain criteria are assisted as pharmacists stand by. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina prison officials say nearly 200 inmates have been allowed to serve the rest of their sentences outside of prison to discourage the spread of COVID-19. 

The Department of Public Safety released figures on Thursday showing how it is carrying out an initiative announced last month to allow those at higher risk for the virus and others to finish their punishments in local communities. 

Hundreds of additional prisoners also have been able to leave when they met their minimum sentence release dates thanks to another policy change. 

The overall prison population has declined 5% since the outbreak began in mid-March. 

