NC Senate votes to reopen bars despite governor's order

The vote comes on the same day that more than 60 bar owners across the state are expected to file a lawsuit demanding that their businesses be allowed to reopen.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC Senate voted Thursday to allow bars to reopen in outdoor spaces, overriding Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order that has closed them since March, WRAL reports.

It would allow bars to serve patrons in outdoor spaces, permanent or temporary, at 50 percent of the capacity of their indoor area, within social distancing guidelines from the CDC and the state Dept of Health and Human Services.

House Bill 536 would also allow restaurants to set up temporary outdoor spaces to serve customers in the same way.

The measure now goes to the House, which could approve it on a single floor vote Thursday afternoon.

It would then go to Governor Roy Cooper.