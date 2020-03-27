BANGKOK, Thailand — Asian shares mostly tracked Wall Street's advance on Friday in Asia in anticipation congressional approval of massive coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy. But Wall Street futures indicated they would open down after three straight days of strong gains and with the anticipated passage of a massive $2.2 trillion economic stimulus.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq were all down more than 1% in pre-market trading as of 3:15 a.m. EDT Friday.

Tokyo jumped 2.5% and Shanghai added 0.9% Friday. Stocks sank 5.3% in Australia, ending a three day winning streak as investors reacted to news that cases of new infections in the U.S. have surpassed China's total.

India's Sensex lost 0.9% to 29,676.97 after the central bank slashed its key lending rate to a decade-low 4.4% from 5.15% to help the economy weather a lockdown aimed at beating the coronavirus outbreak in the world's second most populous country.

RELATED: House set to deliver $2.2 trillion rescue stimulus

RELATED: VERIFY: Top questions about the coronavirus stimulus checks answered

The U.S. markets shot up about 6% Thursday even thought nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, shattering the prior record set in 1982, as layoffs and business shutdowns sweep across the country.

Analysts said the market shot higher Thursday because the bad news on unemployment was expected. The gains earlier this week came as Capitol Hill and the Federal Reserve promised an astonishing amount of aid for the economy and markets, hoping to support them as the outbreak causes more businesses to shut down by the day.

“There is no sugar coating these numbers — they are bad,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. “Markets have had several days to digest what everyone knew was coming; therefore, the market response to these numbers may differ than what people might expect.”

Despite the big gains, the S&P 500 remains 22% below its February high and analysts expect more dire economic headlines, and market turbulence, in the days ahead.

Companies are also expected to report discouraging results in just a few weeks as earnings season begins. Very few have dared to issue forecasts capturing how big a hit the virus will inflict on their profits.

Late Wednesday, the Senate unanimously approved the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which includes direct payments to U.S. households and aid to hard-hit industries. The House of Representatives is expected to pass it Friday.

The prospect of a big financial shot in the arm for businesses and households helped offset some of the concerns about the steep job losses the economy is beginning to see due to the coronavirus.

It also reassured world markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index was at 19,118.94, while South Korea's Kospi edged 0.1% lower to 1,683.96. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.5% to 23,470.57, while the Shanghai Composite index was at 2,789.73. Jakarta's benchmark jumped nearly 8% and Bangkok's climbed 2.4%.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 slipped to 4,842.40.

Barring unexpected good news, it's a matter of time before the latest stimulus fueled rally fades, analysts said.

With the U.S. stimulus bill at $2 trillion, about a tenth the size of the U.S. economy, “it remains difficult to imagine what this could do in the longer term in terms of restoring confidence once again without a material improvement of the coronavirus landscape," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

____

AP Business Writers Alex Veiga, Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed.