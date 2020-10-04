CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to the continued increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases across the Carolinas, an executive order by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper bans any gathering, religious or otherwise, if it exceeds 10 or more people. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a similar order.

On Easter Sunday WCNC Charlotte will live stream two Charlotte area church services:

Beginning at 10 a.m. watch Lake Forest Church in Huntersville live

Beginning at 11 a.m. watch Myers Park United Methodist Church live

Here is a list of other area churches offering live streams online for Easter or text CHURCH to 704-329-3600 for the full list.